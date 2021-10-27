Crown Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 7,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,146% compared to the typical daily volume of 571 put options.

CCK stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

