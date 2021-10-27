Cryptocean Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $513,673.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004289 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and $513,673.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00210686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00099280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

