CSM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 494,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,002,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.63. 89,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,271. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $138.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

