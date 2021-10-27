CSM Advisors LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,899. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.92.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

