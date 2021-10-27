CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.33

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 75289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

