Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

CUBI traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 212,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,207. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

