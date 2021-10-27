CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CONE. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.92.

CONE stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,036.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

