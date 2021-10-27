Cytokinetics (CYTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Cytokinetics has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,183 shares of company stock worth $3,409,770. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

