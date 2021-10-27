D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $130,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.