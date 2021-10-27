D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,494 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

