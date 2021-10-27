Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Up 0%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) shares rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 17,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 29,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

