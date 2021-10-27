Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

