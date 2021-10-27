Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 97,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

