Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $55,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,175. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

