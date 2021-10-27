Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 43,855 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after purchasing an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,175 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR stock remained flat at $$12.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

