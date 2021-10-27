Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $796,000 Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. New Fortress Energy accounts for 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 656,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 146.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 387,123 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. 23,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,335. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

