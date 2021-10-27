Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,264. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.21 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $192.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,790 shares of company stock valued at $110,628,143. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.70.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

