Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,318 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB traded up $5.32 on Wednesday, hitting $192.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,277. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.