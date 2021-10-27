Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $398,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,950. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.