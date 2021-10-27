Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $569,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Global Payments accounts for about 0.2% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $12.69 on Wednesday, reaching $143.28. The stock had a trading volume of 128,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

