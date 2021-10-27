Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.