Dash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $380.84 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $380.84 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $181.15 or 0.00305964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003272 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,398,239 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

