Deanne Rhynard Sells 15,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 223,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,180,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

