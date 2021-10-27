Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DPSI opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.91. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

