Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2021 guidance at $14.450-$15.100 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DECK stock opened at $377.76 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $240.86 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

