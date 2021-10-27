DECOIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $846,283.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $15.14 million and approximately $846,283.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,209,509 coins and its circulating supply is 55,721,972 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

