Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 560.6% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $162,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $263,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLCA remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

