DEEPSPACE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $585,913.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $585,913.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 223.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00095913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,122.62 or 1.00372659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.10 or 0.06740055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,612,176 coins and its circulating supply is 53,285,356 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

