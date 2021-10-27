Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $154,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,892 shares of company stock worth $4,486,891. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

