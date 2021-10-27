DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after buying an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,186,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.