Depth Token (DEP) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Depth Token has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $23,034.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00208612 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00099006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, "DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of "fun". It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy "fun" with the money we earn working. "

Buying and Selling Depth Token

