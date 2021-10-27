Dero (DERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.29 or 0.00034569 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $222.30 million and $1.75 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,701.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.95 or 0.06752773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00308866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.68 or 0.00944924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00084286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.86 or 0.00439270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00264147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00224254 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,954,767 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

