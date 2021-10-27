Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 654.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,451 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Liquidia worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liquidia by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

