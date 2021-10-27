Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.61. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

