Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 13,980 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Precigen were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Precigen by 729.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 306,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 28.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 330,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Precigen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $367,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,958 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

