Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Shares in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 147,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOPN stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $423.60 million, a PE ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 2.18. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KOPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

