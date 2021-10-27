Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Argan worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,197,000 after acquiring an additional 519,493 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Argan by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Argan by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGX stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $688.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

