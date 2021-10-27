Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €159.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €159.80 ($188.00) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.34 ($186.29).

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €145.05 ($170.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.00. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

