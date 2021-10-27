Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

DVN stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

