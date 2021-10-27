Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.