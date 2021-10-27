DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,412 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 1.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.52. 14,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.80. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

