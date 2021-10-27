Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.550 EPS.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $156.89. 1,317,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

