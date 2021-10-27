Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 200,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2,001.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

