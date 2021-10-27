Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 410,756 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in APi Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after acquiring an additional 847,390 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 641,070 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in APi Group by 1,187.6% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 576,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE:APG opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.