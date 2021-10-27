Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.07 Million Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.49% of Chico’s FAS worth $20,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 736,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 645,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

