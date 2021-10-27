Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.07 Million Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.78% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TACO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 135,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.