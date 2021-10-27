Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.57 Million Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.08% of Willis Lease Finance worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $217,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLFC stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $268.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.22. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $500,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $137,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,786 shares of company stock worth $667,048. Corporate insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

