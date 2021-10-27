Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $18.78 Million Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 221,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $18,778,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

