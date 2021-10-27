Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

