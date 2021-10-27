disBalancer Trading 2% Lower This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $125,328.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,805.22 or 0.99913874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.41 or 0.06725594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,590,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,182,643 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

